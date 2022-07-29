Will Smith Clarifies Jada Pinkett Smith's Involvement in Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith ADDRESSES Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Will Smith is taking accountability for his actions.

It's been four months since the King Richard star made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, and Will is now ready to clarify what led him to walk onto that stage. The actor returned to social media with a nearly six-minute video answering some "fair questions" people have asked in response to the situation, one of which critiqued his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's involvement.

In the July 29 Instagram post, Will read the fan question aloud, "After Jada rolled her eyes did she tell you to do something?"

Simply put, his answer is "No."