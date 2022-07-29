BaubleBar Friends & Family Sale: $9 Alidia Rings, $15 Tarot Necklaces, $22 Disney Bag Charms & More Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If you're like us and believe no outfit is complete without an accessory or two, you're going to love the sale we have for you today. BaubleBar, our go-to for colorful jewelry pieces and chic Disney must-haves, is currently holding a Friends & Family sale event where everything is on sale for 25% off.

When they say everything is included in the sale, they mean everything! New arrivals like these cute gold puffy heart earrings are on sale now for 25% off. Even better, everything in their amazing sale section is on sale now for an extra 25% off.

With the additional discount, you can find deals on best-sellers for under $25! For instance, the $50 Mickey Mouse Bag charms are now on sale now for $22, these cute Pisa huggie hoop earrings are on sale for $11, and the iconic Mini Alidia Ring is now on sale for just $9. Considering those rings are originally $44, you're getting an incredible deal.

Be sure to shop BaubleBar's Friends & Family Event today!

Wondering what's worth getting? We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from the sale. Check those out below.