Drew Barrymore Has a Theory About Why Ex Justin Long “Gets All the Ladies”

Drew Barrymore knows why the ladies want Justin Long.

The talk show host shared that she was "very much in love with Justin" when they dated from 2008 to 2010 because he is hilarious.

"You want to know why he gets all the ladies?" Drew said on comedian Mike Birbiglia's A Little Bit Extra podcast July 28. "Well, there's a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely—he is one of the sharpest, wittiest, he's brilliant and he'll just knock your socks off with laughter."

Looking back, Drew admitted she never understood why the paparazzi was so fascinated by her romance with the Tusk actor.

"I didn't get why we were ever an interesting couple," she said. "Like, that didn't make any sense to me, like, who cares? We're not exciting."

Drew, 47, and Justin, 44, met in 2008 on the set of He's Just Not That Into You before dating on and off for two years.