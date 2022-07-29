Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2.

The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."

More specifically, Jax said he and Brittany want to wait somewhere between a year and a half to two years before they give Cruz a younger sibling. After all, as Jax put it, he's "just getting into the fun ages right now."

"Every day is fun," Jax added. "I'm so blessed."

Soon, the family of three will be headed to out of the country for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding in Mexico. Whether or not they'd attend was previously up in the air as Cruz's passport apparently hadn't arrived yet—the same obstacle that, according to Jax and Brittany, had prevented them from attending Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's Italian wedding in May.