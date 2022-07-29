Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2.
The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
More specifically, Jax said he and Brittany want to wait somewhere between a year and a half to two years before they give Cruz a younger sibling. After all, as Jax put it, he's "just getting into the fun ages right now."
"Every day is fun," Jax added. "I'm so blessed."
Soon, the family of three will be headed to out of the country for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding in Mexico. Whether or not they'd attend was previously up in the air as Cruz's passport apparently hadn't arrived yet—the same obstacle that, according to Jax and Brittany, had prevented them from attending Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's Italian wedding in May.
The passport snafu actually caused a falling out between Stassi and Brittany, the latter revealed during a June episode of the Betches Mom podcast. That, and Jax's tendency to "rage text," as Brittany put it while appearing on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast on July 1.
Jax has had plenty of his own friend drama, some of which he addressed during the IG Live. Asked by a fan when he and Tom Sandoval are going to "make up," Jax simply replied, "I have no ill will towards Tom. I wish the best for him and hope the best for him."
He continued, "We just are going different ways in our lives and this is just the path I chose. And that's the path he chose. No harm, no foul. We see each other, we say, 'Hi.' That's it."
Tom and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast are currently filming season 10. Jax, asked if he's missed the show since he and Brittany departed for undisclosed reasons in late 2020, responded, "I had a great time on the show, obviously" he said, "but no, I don't miss it. My life has changed now and I just want different things."
