Why David Harbour Originally Thought Stranger Things Would Be a "Disaster"

Watch : Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

David Harbour didn't think Stranger Things would be renewed after the first season, and boy, we're glad he was wrong.

The star is gearing up to play Hopper in season five of the Netflix series, a sentence that he never thought he'd utter. "I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20," he said on the BBC's The One Show, according to the AV Club. "Halfway through I remember my hair person coming up to me, like about episode four we were shooting, and she was like, ‘I don't think it's gonna work.'"

He continued, "By the time we finished, we wrapped, I thought we wouldn't get a second season, we'd be the first Netflix show kind of ever to never get a second season."

While David thought it "was going to be a disaster," it ended up being a hit. The show is Netflix's biggest English-language TV season in history and the streamer is already planning for a spin-off series.