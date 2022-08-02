Love Island Lingo, Explained: All the British Slang You Need to Know

You don't have to venture across the pond to get a handle on the fascinating lexicon of Love Island.
The cult British reality TV show has attracted the attention of many U.S. viewers over the years, and with a brand new version of Love Island USA recently making its debut on Peacock, the franchise's fandom is at an all-time high.
While the American Islanders may not speak the special sort of lingo that's tossed around on Love Island U.K., it's still important to be well-versed in the language, which is essentially a combination of British slang and show-specific terms.
So, whether you need a refresher on phrases like "tuna melt" and "pied off," or you're just in the early days of learning the lingo, whip yourself up a cheese toastie and read on for our unofficial dictionary guide to Love Island.
New episodes of Love Island USA drop Tuesday through Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.
A Bit of Me
Definition: Someone who's your type
A Sort
See also: A peng sort, a right sort
Definition: A term used to describe an attractive person
Banter
See also: Bants
Definition: Playful, witty conversation often consisting of friendly teasing
Bev
Definition: A hot guy (according to season five's Lucie Donlan at least)
Bird
Definition: A woman, much like "geezer" is to a man
Buzzing
Definition: To be excited or giddy
Chived
Definition: Feeling angry, pissed off
Crack On
Definition: The initial flirting that leads to a romantic relationship
Day Dot
Definition: A long time ago; sometimes refers to day one
DMC
Definition: An acronym for "deep meaningful conversation"
Do Bits
See also: Doing bits, The Do Bits Society
Definition: Being intimate with someone but not having sex
Early Days
Definition: An expression used to communicate that it's too soon to make any big romantic decisions
Eggs in a Basket
See also: Putting all my eggs in one basket
Definition: To focus all of your time and effort into one thing/person
Geezer
Definition: A regular dude, much like "bird" is to a woman
Gutted
Definition: Extremely disappointed or upset
Grafting
Definition: A step above flirting; putting in the work to win someone over
I've Got a Text
Definition: A phrase often shouted in response to a message from the Love Island powers that be
The Ick
Definition: A feeling of sudden repulsion and/or cringiness from someone you used to like
Melt
See also: tuna melt, ham-and-cheese melt
Definition: Someone embarrassingly pining after another person
Mugged Off
See also: Muggy, mug
Definition: To be disrespected, or in many cases, dumped
My Head's Been Turned
Definition: To lose interest in one person because someone else caught your interest
On Paper
See also: My type on paper
Definition: A term used to describe someone with attributes you typically find attractive/desirable
Oh My Days
See also: Oh my god
Definition: An expression of shock or surprise
Pied Off
Definition: To be rejected or dumped
Slag
Definition: Derogatory term similar to "slut"
Stick/Put It On Him/Her
Definition: Make a move
Take the Piss
Definition: The act of mocking or making fun of someone
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)