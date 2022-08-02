Welcome to E! Insider

Love Island Lingo, Explained: All the British Slang You Need to Know

Buzzin' over Peacock's new version of Love Island USA? Learn all the terms made famous by the U.K. version, from "crack on" to "melt."

By Allison Crist Aug 02, 2022 1:00 PMTags
You don't have to venture across the pond to get a handle on the fascinating lexicon of Love Island

The cult British reality TV show has attracted the attention of many U.S. viewers over the years, and with a brand new version of Love Island USA recently making its debut on Peacock, the franchise's fandom is at an all-time high.

While the American Islanders may not speak the special sort of lingo that's tossed around on Love Island U.K., it's still important to be well-versed in the language, which is essentially a combination of British slang and show-specific terms. 

So, whether you need a refresher on phrases like "tuna melt" and "pied off," or you're just in the early days of learning the lingo, whip yourself up a cheese toastie and read on for our unofficial dictionary guide to Love Island.

New episodes of Love Island USA drop Tuesday through Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

A Bit of Me

Definition: Someone who's your type

A Sort

See also: A peng sort, a right sort
Definition: A term used to describe an attractive person

Banter

See also: Bants
Definition: Playful, witty conversation often consisting of friendly teasing

Bev

Definition: A hot guy (according to season five's Lucie Donlan at least)

Bird

Definition: A woman, much like "geezer" is to a man

Buzzing

Definition: To be excited or giddy

Chived

Definition: Feeling angry, pissed off

Crack On

Definition: The initial flirting that leads to a romantic relationship

Day Dot

Definition: A long time ago; sometimes refers to day one

DMC

Definition: An acronym for "deep meaningful conversation"

Do Bits

See also: Doing bits, The Do Bits Society
Definition: Being intimate with someone but not having sex

Early Days

Definition: An expression used to communicate that it's too soon to make any big romantic decisions

Eggs in a Basket

See also: Putting all my eggs in one basket
Definition: To focus all of your time and effort into one thing/person

Geezer

Definition: A regular dude, much like "bird" is to a woman

Gutted

Definition: Extremely disappointed or upset

Grafting

Definition: A step above flirting; putting in the work to win someone over

I've Got a Text

Definition: A phrase often shouted in response to a message from the Love Island powers that be 

The Ick

Definition: A feeling of sudden repulsion and/or cringiness from someone you used to like

Melt

See also: tuna melt, ham-and-cheese melt
Definition: Someone embarrassingly pining after another person 

Mugged Off

See also: Muggy, mug
Definition: To be disrespected, or in many cases, dumped

My Head's Been Turned

Definition: To lose interest in one person because someone else caught your interest

On Paper

See also: My type on paper
Definition: A term used to describe someone with attributes you typically find attractive/desirable

Oh My Days

See also: Oh my god
Definition: An expression of shock or surprise

Pied Off

Definition: To be rejected or dumped 

Slag

Definition: Derogatory term similar to "slut"

Stick/Put It On Him/Her

Definition: Make a move

Take the Piss

Definition: The act of mocking or making fun of someone

