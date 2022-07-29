Exclusive

RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Just Coined Another Iconic Catchphrase

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shereé Whitfield delivers a surprising and hilariously shady comeback during a fight with Drew Sidora in E!'s exclusive sneak peek. Watch the epic moment.

Watch: Which RHOA Star Does Sheree Whitfield Have Beef With This Season?

Everything Shereé Whitfield says turns to gold.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star delivers yet another iconic catchphrase in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the hit Bravo series' July 31 episode. In the preview, Drew Sidora confronts Shereé over Shereé's best friend Fatum Alford, who Drew has been fighting with all season.

"What I'm saying to you is you brought this person around," Drew says before Shereé shuts her down with an unexpected—yet hilariously shady—comeback.

"Tomato! Tomato!" Shereé yells while gesturing in Drew's direction. "I'm throwing tomatoes at you, bitch."

Visibly confused, Drew replies, "What are you saying? You're not making any sense."

"I'm throwing tomatoes at this bitch 'cause she whack," Shereé tells her. "I'm throwing them at you. You deserve 'em. All the tomatoes."

Some of the RHOA co-stars look confused while others enjoy the hilarity of Shereé's colorful comeback. "This is funny," Kandi Burruss comments with a laugh.

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

In a confessional, Shereé shades Drew saying, "I think Drew secretly lives for me. This bitch is looking for my attention because we see she's not getting it at home."

Who 'gon check Shereé, boo? Apparently not Drew.

Kenya Moore jokes of Drew's combativeness in her own confessional, "Drew loves to fight. Drew has a sign on the side of the road 'Will Fight for Free,' just tell me where."

See the hilarious moment go down in the clip above. And scroll down for more of Shereé's legendary moments from RHOA's seasons past.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo
The Wig Pull Heard 'Round the World

Kim Zolciak-Biermann attempted to ditch her peacemaking dinner with Shereé and NeNe Leakes by storming out of the restaurant, but they just followed her outside. A screaming match ensued, and before long, Sherée was tugging on Kim's wig. Making the moment all the more iconic was her confessional recap of the incident, during which Shereé sternly stated, "I felt the need to tug on her wig. I did not try to pull it off. I did not want to pull it off. I just wanted to shift it a little bit."

Oh, and there's no forgetting the random appearance from Michael Lohan (or as NeNe put it, "Mr. Lindsay Lohan Daddy").

Bravo
"Joggers"

Andy Cohen asking what happened to She by Shereé only for her to quickly reply, "Joggers"? Yeah, that's history.

Bravo
Chateau Shereé

Chateau Shereé may be a gorgeous, decked-out mansion now, but for a while, her humble abode was mostly just humble. The empty plot of land—or as Phaedra Parks put it when Andy asked her what she saw of her co-star's home, "dirt and grass"—made several appearances on the show, and all of them were equally hilarious.

Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Shereé vs. NeNe

Few Housewives can go back and forth like Shereé and NeNe can—case in point: the season four reunion. NeNe instructed Shereé to "fix" her body," and before a mere millisecond could pass, Shereé shot back, "Fix that face."

Bravo
Home Depot Home-Run

Another worthwhile Shereé-NeNe showdown came in season four, when the pair attempted to clear up the confusion over a hosting gig...only to find themselves in a screaming match. Shereé was on her A-game, throwing out insults about everything from NeNe's teeth to her car getting "repo'd out of the parking lot at Home Depot."

Bravo
Hell Naw

Shereé's confessionals are top-tier, as evidenced by this season nine gem featuring her sipping on Red Bull through a straw while singing Bishop Bullwinkle's viral song, "Hell to the Naw Naw."

Bravo
That Fight With Marlo Hampton

What's a Real Housewives trip without some drama? Shereé and Marlo Hampton delivered when the Atlanta ladies ventured to South Africa in season four, clashing over Shereé's refusal to invite Marlo to a dinner party. The argument itself was relatively boring, but their theatrics—mocking each other's exaggerated facial expressions, making incoherent noises back and forth—were far from it. 

Bravo
Those Five Words

Shereé had a pair of sunglasses, a water bottle and a dream. She didn't know it then, but as she argued with combative party planner Anthony Shorter, Shereé was cementing her position in the Bravolebrity Hall of Fame. It all came down to the moment she uttered what may be the most legendary line in the history of Real Housewives—nay, reality TV: "Who gon' check me, boo?"

