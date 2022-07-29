RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Just Coined Another Iconic Catchphrase

Watch : Which RHOA Star Does Sheree Whitfield Have Beef With This Season?

Everything Shereé Whitfield says turns to gold.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star delivers yet another iconic catchphrase in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the hit Bravo series' July 31 episode. In the preview, Drew Sidora confronts Shereé over Shereé's best friend Fatum Alford, who Drew has been fighting with all season.

"What I'm saying to you is you brought this person around," Drew says before Shereé shuts her down with an unexpected—yet hilariously shady—comeback.

"Tomato! Tomato!" Shereé yells while gesturing in Drew's direction. "I'm throwing tomatoes at you, bitch."

Visibly confused, Drew replies, "What are you saying? You're not making any sense."

"I'm throwing tomatoes at this bitch 'cause she whack," Shereé tells her. "I'm throwing them at you. You deserve 'em. All the tomatoes."

Some of the RHOA co-stars look confused while others enjoy the hilarity of Shereé's colorful comeback. "This is funny," Kandi Burruss comments with a laugh.