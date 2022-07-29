Jason Momoa Teases Ben Affleck’s Batman Return for Aquaman Sequel

Watch : Jason Momoa Involved in Car Crash in California

Call off the Batsignal: It looks like Ben Affleck is returning as the Caped Crusader!

In a new Instagram post, Jason Momoa seemed to have accidentally leaked the news that Ben will be making an appearance in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. After tourists caught the duo on the Warner Bros set, Jason whipped out his phone to capture his hilarious reaction.

"Well it's not a f–king secret anymore, is it!" the actor—who stars as Arthur Curry, a.k.a, Aquaman, in the DC Comics film—said with a laugh on his Instagram Story. "We tried to keep it a secret!"

Jason then filmed himself walking into walking into Ben's trailer, subtly labeled "B.A." As he told his pal, "Sorry, bro."