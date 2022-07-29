Why Fans Think Beyoncé Addressed the Jay-Z and Solange Elevator Incident in New Song "Cozy"

Watch : Beyonce, Jay-Z & Solange's Elevatorgate: 5-Year Anniversary

Of course, sometimes s--t go down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator.

On July 29, Beyoncé released her highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance. And while its release has completely broken the internet, it's a lot of lyrics in her new song "Cozy" that really has fans talking.

In the song, the "Formation" singer's younger sister, Solange Knowles, gets a pretty memorable shoutout. Beyoncé sings, "Might I suggest you don't f--k with my sis / 'Cause she comfortable," leading many people to believe that she's addressing the infamous 2014 elevator fight between her sister and husband, Jay-Z.

One fan tweeted, "No way, #Beyonce singing ‘Might I suggest you don't f--k with my sis' in Cozy is her recalling what happened with Solange and Jay-Z in 2014," while another wrote, "When Beyonce says ‘might I suggest you don't f--k with my sis' she means like bc Solange will f--k you up on an elevator right? Right."