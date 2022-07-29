How Jason Momoa and Eiza González Are Trying to Keep Their Romance Going

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are on this wild ride together.
On July 27, the Aquaman star and Baby Driver actress were spotted on their first public outing as a couple. Jason, 42, and Eiza, 32, were photographed riding on his Harley-Davidson in Malibu, Calif. Wearing a varsity jacket with yellow sleeves, black pants and white sneakers, she held on tightly to the actor as he sped through the winding Topanga Canyon Road.
Eiza and Jason, who began dating earlier this year months after his split from Lisa Bonet, went on their motorcycle ride three weeks after they reunited in London—where they hung out at two clubs but were photographed leaving separately—following a brief breakup.
"He's still seeing Eiza," a source told E! News about Jason. "They are trying to keep it going and don't know where it will lead. It's working for now, the way it is."
The pair's ride took place not far from the location of a road accident Jason was involved in three days prior. The actor, who was driving a car, was uninjured, while a motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.
Jason, the source told E! News, "was shaken up from his accident but has put it behind him and is moving on."
The insider said the actor is "getting ready to film in Hawaii, where he will be for a few months." The source as said Jason, who was born in the state, and Eiza "see each other whenever they can," adding, "He is hoping she can make it out to Hawaii to visit."
In April, multiple reports said Jason is set to star in, write, and executive produce the upcoming Apple+ series Chief of War, which is about the unification and colonization of Hawaii. The actor currently stars in the streamer's dystopian drama See.
Earlier this month, following Jason and Eiza's London reunion, another source told E! News that the two ae "both working and traveling a lot so it's been challenging, but they are seeing each other when they can and really love being together. They are hopeful that they can keep it going and plan to visit each other as often as they can."