JoJo Siwa Explains Why She Called Out Candace Cameron Bure

As Candace recalled of their follow-up phone call in a July 26 video, "She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, ‘Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

And although the pair patched things up, in her video, Candace also issued a public apology to JoJo. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart," she added. "I didn't take a picture with you. Ugh! I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry."