Ariana Grande's Epic Clapback Will Have You Saying Thank U, Next

Watch : Ariana Grande STUNS in Makeup-Free Selfie

Don't mess with a dangerous woman like Ariana Grande.

The singer had no tears left to cry on July 28 when she clapped back at a comment that seemed to suggest she had been focusing too much time on her r.e.m. beauty brand. Ariana, whose makeup line released its Sweetener Concealer that day, didn't hold back when a TikTok user commented under a video promoting the new product, "pls remember you're a singer."

"i have actually never felt more at home in my voice," she wrote in her response, "or like more of a singer."

The pop star also included four bubble emojis and a smiley face in her comment.

The wicked clapback comes two months after Ari revealed that she has no immediate plans to record a follow-up to 2020's Positions. During a makeup tutorial shared to r.e.m. beauty's YouTube channel on May 12, the Grammy winner admitted, "The truth is, I have not began an album."