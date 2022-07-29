Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Turn Up the Heat During Italian Vacation

Watch : Jessica Biel's Kids Nearly SABOTAGE Candy Red Carpet

Justin Timberlake traded in his suit and tie for swim trunks and a perfect view.

Justin and wife Jessica Biel have embarked on a trip to Italy and are soaking up the sun. An eyewitness tells E! News that the couple, who have been married since 2012, spent the last couple days sailing the Mediterranean on a luxury yacht with friends.

In photos, Jessica sported a leopard bikini paired with red sunglasses on the ship. Meanwhile, Justin donned a black rash guard paired with green shorts.

They headed to Sardinia for a vacation full of activities, including paddle ball, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and swimming, per the witness. They also got some beach time by spending a day on the sandy shore.

"They have stayed extremely active playing on all different kinds of water toys that are set up for them on the yacht," the eyewitness said.

And while the onlooker shared that the sporty couple "seem to have a lot of fun doing different competitions," it's not all competitive energy on this Italian retreat. The eyewitness added, "Even though they are very active, they also have time to be affectionate with each other holding hands, laughing and kissing."