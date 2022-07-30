Inside the Murder Case Against Kaitlin Armstrong: A 43-Day Search and an Alleged Love Triangle

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Moriah Wilson went to Texas to compete in the Gravel Locos race, her reputation preceding her as an up-and-coming star in the rugged world of professional mountain bike and gravel racing.

Instead, a number of cyclists ended up dedicating their ride to the 25-year-old, who was found fatally shot May 11 at the home where she was staying in Austin, three nights before the event.

"I don't think any of us really wanted to race," Jess Cera, who finished third among the women, told Velo News. "We wanted to do it for her. It was emotional."

Meanwhile, as the tributes were pouring in, the Travis County Medical Examiner had ruled her death a homicide and detectives were trying to piece together the final hours of Wilson's life. Less than a week later, a warrant was out for Kaitlin Armstrong's arrest.