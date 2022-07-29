Find Out How The Bachelorette’s Jacob Rapini Hopes to Apologize to Gabby Windey

Jacob Rapini rode into The Bachelorette on a white horse, but his story was anything but a fairytale.
On the July 25 episode of The Bachelorette, the 27-year-old Scottsdale, Ariz. mortgage broker told Bachelorette Gabby Windey that if she was "the only person here, I don't think I could have the heart to continue."
For the first time in franchise history, this season of The Bachelorette features two women looking for love, so Jacob was insinuating, however indelicately, that he was only interested in Rachel Recchia.
"I want to take this moment to apologize to @gabby.windey for not taking into consideration her feelings," Jacob wrote on Instagram July 28. "What I said was ignorant and not appropriate for the moment. I realized you don't know what someone could be going through or where their headspace is at. Listening instead of explaining would have gone a lot further."
Though seemingly sincere, Jacob acknowledged that a social media mea culpa isn't as good as the real thing—which he hopes to rectify in the near future.
"I have not talked to Gabby or heard anything," he exclusively told E! News July 28. "If I am asked to come to the Men Tell All, I will certainly give an apology in person. I'm sure that will be more genuine than an Instagram post."
The July 25 episode ended poorly for Jacob, who wasn't offered a rose by either Gabby or Rachel and, thus, sent home.
It was a rocky episode for pretty much everybody involved, as contestants Tyler and Hayden also told Gabby they were not interested in her, with Hayden going as far as to say Gabby was "rough around the edges."
After host Jesse Palmer announced at the rose ceremony that the men were to be split into two groups—one for Gabby, one for Rachel—Termayne, Alec and James (a.k.a. Meatball) all declined Rachel's roses.
Just like Jacob, they were all sent packing.
Time will tell if Jacob gets his chance to apologize in person, but if there's any silver lining for him, it's that he's certainly not the only guy who owes one to the Bachelorettes.
Watch the rest of Gabby and Rachel's journey when The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.