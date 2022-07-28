Why TikTok's Viral Calamine Lotion Hack Isn't a Great Alternative for Primer

Watch : Beyonce Makes Her TikTok Debut with Beyhive Tribute

TikTok's latest makeup craze has beauty experts concerned.

Sure, most of the trends on the app are quite harmless, like using a brow tint as a lip liner or placing white dots under your eyes to "hypnotize" men. However, the new hack makes the others seem like child's play.

TikTokers have been using calamine lotion as a replacement for mattifying primers, with some beauty devotees wearing it for as long as eight hours.

According to WebMD, the purpose of the over-the-counter medication is to help relieve pain, itching and discomfort from skin irritations caused by poison ivy, chickenpox and more.

The hashtag #calaminelotions has racked up more than 20 million views and doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

But before you decided to tap into this trend, board-certified dermatologist and brand founder Dr. Whitney Bowe told E! News why the viral calamine lotion can do more harm than good.