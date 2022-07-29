Where You've Seen the Cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Before

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin debuted July 28 on HBO Max. So, let's take a closer look at the new Liars stepping into the spotlight.

We've got a secret and we can't keep it: We're obsessed with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

That's right, we can't get enough of HBO Max's reimagining of the young adult drama. So, we've found ourselves turning to the Internet for answers on where we've seen the breakout stars—including Bailee MadisonChandler KinneyZariaMalia PylesMaia Reficco and Mallory Bechtel—before. And, we've got to say, we've found some pretty fascinating details about this new generation of Liars.

For instance, you'll never guess which actress played a young Ginnifer Goodwin on Once Upon a Time. (Hint: She went on to appear in another fairytale-esque project, A Cinderella Story: Starstruck.) Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't the mention the actress who made her Broadway debut when she was only a teenager.

Another star got her start on a musical telenovela that aired on Nickelodeon Latin America. Intrigued?

Keep reading for the past credits for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's stars:

Bailee Madison

Before she was resourceful pregnant teen Imogen Adams on Pretty Little Liars: Original SinBailee Madison was a child star with several impressive credits on her resume, including Once Upon a Time, The FostersJust Go with It and Good Witch.

Chandler Kinney

On PLL: Original SinChandler Kinney plays film fanatic Tabby Haworthe, who is being targeted by a masked assailant. But before this role, Chandler was making a name for herself with roles on The Haunted HathawaysLethal Weapon and Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2

Zaria

Though Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is Zaria's breakout role, playing ballerina Faran Bryant, you may've spotted her supporting roles on Bosch: LegacyDad Stop Embarrassing Me! and black-ish.

Malia Pyles

Before throwing on headphones to play Internet-obsessed Mouse on PLL: Original SinMalia Pyles was best known for her work on BatwomanBaskets, The Fosters and How to Get Away with Murder.

Maia Reficco

Maia Reficco may be now known for playing trouble-prone Noa Olivar on HBO Max's new drama, but she previously got her start on musical telenovela Kally's Mashup.

Mallory Bechtel

Mallory Bechtel has the exciting challenge of playing not one, but two characters on PLL: Original Sin. Yet, before playing twins Karen and Kelly, Mallory had a stint on Broadway as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen and had roles in 2018's HereditaryFBI: Most Wanted and Law & Order: SVU.

