Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Deserves an A for This $30 Moisturizer Recommendation

Before the school bell rings, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson shared the items teachers need, want and deserve for a successful new school year.

This back to school shopping season, don't forget about the teachers.

As summer vacation comes to an end, students and parents alike will be rushing to the store for new backpacks, clothes, supplies and more. But if you ask Abbott Elementary star Quina Brunson, buying something special for a teacher is an A+ move. 

"If you are in the position to give," Quinta shared, "teachers have one of the hardest jobs in the world and any token of gratitude would most likely be appreciated."

After playing 2nd grade teacher Janine Teagues on ABC's Emmy-nominated show, Quinta knows just how hard teachers work. The new face of OLAY, however, is grateful her show can provide laughs for educators across the country. 

Dancing With the Stars' Witney Carson Urges Everyone To Use This Summer Safety Must-Have

"One of the biggest compliments I have received is that teachers feel like we have been representing them on television in a way where they haven't been represented or seen before," she told E! News. "Besides that, one of my favorite compliments, from them or anyone, is that they are watching the show with their families and having a good time. To be a part of a project that brings people together was one of my goals."

Before the school bell starts ringing again, check out Quinta's thoughtful teacher gifts from the heart. 

OLAY Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer

"Teachers need a good night's sleep, and why not take care of their skin while they're at it!?" Quinta shared. "I've been using OLAY's Retinol 24 + Peptide 24 Night Moisturizer for years because it activates my skin's ‘night mode' and leaves me waking up with smoother and brighter skin." 

$30
OLAY

livho 2 Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses

"Teachers spend a lot of time with computers and tablets now as kids are navigating a technologically advanced world," Quinta shared. "I think blue light glasses are a great way to keep irritation to a minimum. I have to look at a computer all the time for work and they really help." 

$17
Amazon

Nike Air Max 270

"Being on your feet all day can definitely get tiresome, and my wardrobe for Abbott Elementary consists primarily of sneakers!" Quinta shared. "From the classroom to the step team rehearsal, these shoes go with dresses and workout gear."   

$160
Nike
$160
Dicks Sporting Goods

Supply Store Gift Card

"As seen on Abbott Elementary, many teachers have to get their own school supplies every year," Quinta said. "To make their lives a bit easier—so they don't have to make a viral video—send them a gift card to a supply store to help supplement their shopping trip."

Prices Vary
Staples

Kin SIlk Pillowcases

"I find a silk pillowcase helps me sleep better as well," Quinta shared before recommending a company seen on Shark Tank. "It feels great on skin and is better for your skin and your hair. 

$25
Kin Apparel

OLAY Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer

"An early start time calls for a simple skin care routine," Quinta explained. "I love the OLAY Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer. I personally use it on set because it really helps brighten dull skin instantly, so that the brighter complexion I woke up with stays intact all day every day." 

$30
OLAY

Succulent Assortment with Planters

"Making your classroom your own is like making your house feel like your own,' Quinta argued. "My character knows the importance of sprucing up a classroom, so succulents add some warmth and greenery to the indoor space." 

$98
The Sill

Abbott Elementary returns with a brand-new season Sept. 21 on ABC. 

