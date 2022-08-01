Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Deserves an A for This $30 Moisturizer Recommendation

We interviewed Quinta Brunson because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Quinta is a paid spokesperson for OLAY. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This back to school shopping season, don't forget about the teachers.

As summer vacation comes to an end, students and parents alike will be rushing to the store for new backpacks, clothes, supplies and more. But if you ask Abbott Elementary star Quina Brunson, buying something special for a teacher is an A+ move.

"If you are in the position to give," Quinta shared, "teachers have one of the hardest jobs in the world and any token of gratitude would most likely be appreciated."

After playing 2nd grade teacher Janine Teagues on ABC's Emmy-nominated show, Quinta knows just how hard teachers work. The new face of OLAY, however, is grateful her show can provide laughs for educators across the country.