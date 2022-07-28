Kristin Cavallari Unveils New “1111” Arm Tattoo

Watch : Kristin Cavallari ONLY Dates "Verified" Men From DMs

Kristin Cavallari has some new ink.

The Laguna Beach star shared debuted a tattoo addition on her Instagram on July 27. In one pic, Kristin can be seen with celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter in the middle of the process. The next snap shows the tattoo on the back of her arm, which reads: "1111." The numbers are frequently associated with signifying new beginnings, which seems fitting for the star, who recently revealed her latest physical transformation and new workout routine.

She captioned the post, "Business and pleasure."

In another one of the pictures, Kristin is laughing while striking a pose next to "Call Her Daddy" host Alexandra Cooper.