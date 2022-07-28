Kristin Cavallari Unveils New “1111” Arm Tattoo

Kristin Cavallari, who has said she feels the “best” she ever has after her split from Jay Cutler, showed off a new tattoo on her Instagram that reads “1111.” See the photo here.

Kristin Cavallari has some new ink.

The Laguna Beach star shared debuted a tattoo addition on her Instagram on July 27. In one pic, Kristin can be seen with celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter in the middle of the process. The next snap shows the tattoo on the back of her arm, which reads: "1111." The numbers are frequently associated with signifying new beginnings, which seems fitting for the star, who recently revealed her latest physical transformation and new workout routine.

She captioned the post, "Business and pleasure."

In another one of the pictures, Kristin is laughing while striking a pose next to "Call Her Daddy" host Alexandra Cooper

Her new tattoo comes after Kristin said last week that although she is "sick" of talking about her divorce from Jay Cutler, the split has opened up new doors in her life.

"It was not a decision that I made overnight, obviously," Kristin shared in a July 20 interview with the "She Pivots" podcast. "I really sat on it for a long time. It was the scariest decision I've ever made, but it's been the best decision I've ever made for myself—and that's not to say that it hasn't been really hard the last few years."

 

She added, "I had to do what was best for me and for my kids, honestly. Because I want my kids to see me happy. And I think I'm a better mom now because I'm happier."

Kristin and Jay—who split in April 2020—share their sons Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6.

