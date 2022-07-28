Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms He Joined Kendall Jenner on Tropical Vacation

Watch : Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner

It appears Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner took their romance on a beachy retreat.

The Kardashians star has shared a whole lot of snippets from her tropical trip on Instagram recently—including a July 14 post by the beach, a photo on a boat and a video next to waterfall. Now, Devin is sharing pics of a similar nature on his own Instagram, leading many eagle-eyed fans to believe he was on that same vacation.

On July 28, Devin posted a photo of himself standing in front of a rocky area with vibrant blue water. He captioned the post, "trek king." The Phoenix Suns player also took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of a waterfall—which strikes an uncanny resemblance to the waterfall in Kendall's post.

But Devin's similar vacation photos aren't the only bits of evidence fans are turning to as proof the NBA star joined Kendall on vacation. Several of commenters on a July 14 video Kendall posted on Instagram, in which the 818 Tequila founder is one the beach, think they spotted Devin the water behind her.