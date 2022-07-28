Making the Cut Season 3 Trailer: Jeremy Scott’s Criticism Has a Contestant in Tears

Watch : Heidi Klum Shares Fave Look From Christian Siriano at NYFW

Nobody said becoming a global fashion superstar would be easy.

Contestants battle with their own emotions as much as their sewing machines in the trailer for season three of Making the Cut, premiering August 19 on Prime Video.

Hosted and executive produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the new season features a fresh crop of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, looking to cement themselves as fashion phenomenons. Oh, and the $1,000,000 grand prize doesn't hurt, either.

"Los Angeles' diverse fashion scene will continue to set the perfect backdrop for Making the Cut," according to the streamer. "Some of this season's runway locations include the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, the unique desert landscape of Vasquez Rocks, and a rooftop of one of Downtown LA's many skyscrapers with sweeping views of the city skyline."

With great fashion risk, of course, comes great fashion responsibility—and the designers don't always meet the moment.