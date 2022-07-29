Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell Get Back Together, But Not Without a Scandal

Reunited and it feels so...bad?
The July 28 episode of Southern Charm saw Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell get back together after a short-lived breakup. The pair raised a toast to a "fresh start" as Kathryn put it, and in a confessional, she provided some insight into the decision. "Basically, there's slim pickings in Charleston," Kathryn said. "And honestly, this is the closest thing to a normal relationship than what I've really ever had and I don't want to let it go so easily."
So, they headed to Olivia Flowers' party as reformed couple. Much of the Southern Charm cast was in attendance, except for Venita Aspen, who Olivia instructed not to come because she apparently didn't want her to start any "drama."
And yet, there was plenty to go around—especially once Chleb and Naomie Olindo got to talking. Despite Kathryn and Naomie openly disliking one another, he decided to open up to her about his relationship issues.
"Our conversations are just about drama," Chleb told Naomie. "I'm not a shallow person, but I'm a simple person. All my friends are simple. We don't really do the drama thing, so when she comes home and talks about drama ad stuff, I'll listen to her to a certain extent and then I'll turn on ESPN and f--king tune her out. I think being around her is...I don't know."
Because of her rocky past with Kathryn, Naomie didn't disagree with what Chleb was saying. However, what she didn't understand was why he was choosing to stay in the relationship.
His answer? "I feel like I'm the person here put on this earth that can break her through that s--t."
She disagreed, telling Chleb he had a "savior complex," and they proceeded to end their conversation on what seemed like an amicable note. That was, until Chleb walked over to Kathryn and said, "Naomie is a f--king c---."
Chleb also accused Naomie of "trying to basically manipulate me and our conversation."
Naomie, meanwhile, was discussing the matter much differently with Leva Bonaparte. "I just think the things that he was saying to me," she told Leva, "are not things that you transparently say to other people when you are with someone."
As Kathryn's friend, will Leva tell her what really went down during the conversation? Only time will tell.
Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)