You'll Crack Up Watching Judge Mathis Get "Electrocuted" by an Ab Simulator

Watch : Judge Mathis Yelps in Pain While Getting 6-Pack Abs

You know what they say, pain is gain.

Judge Greg Mathis and his son Amir undergo an electrifying new weight loss procedure in this exclusive sneak peek from the July 31 episode of Mathis Family Matters.

"Dad, you got caught in the cookie jar," Amir tells his father. "You're trying to lose weight, I'm trying to help you." He then explains the ab simulator works.

"It fakes doing sit-ups," Amir says, "so it's equivalent to 25 thousand sit-ups in one session. That belly will be gone, and I'm telling you, you'll have a six-pack."

As much as Amir wants to help his dad by introducing him to the simulator, the TV arbitrator thinks otherwise, joking in a confessional, "I feel like I can better myself by reading the Bible and obeying what scripture says."

While Greg doesn't seem all that enthusiastic about using the ab simulator, he joins Amir for a treatment. After their stomachs get all paddled up, the practitioner begins the treatment, and Greg's reaction is nothing short of hilarious. "Ah s--t!" he screams as Amir laughs by his side.