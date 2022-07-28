All the Islanders’ Funniest Moments From Peacock’s Love Island USA

Watch : Love Island USA: Meet the Sexy Singles

These Islanders will have you cracking on and cracking up.

The new season of Love Island USA is underway and airing six nights a week on NBC's streaming site, Peacock. That means fans are falling in love with a new batch of sexy singles, who landed in the dreamy villa in Santa Barbara, Calif. for a summer of love, lust and some unexpected laughs.

Viewers can always count on the show's Islanders to deliver some iconic lines (long live that jaw-dropping Brexit conversation). But, this season, fans are already taking note of some exceptionally silly moments (that's not even including the chef's kiss jokes from host Sarah Hyland and legendary narrator Ian Stirling).

From Deb's conspiracy theory about birds to Sydney's questionable geography knowledge, the season four contestants are delivering some of the funniest moments on the reality TV franchise yet. And their wild revelations just keep coming, as episodes drop Tuesdays through Sundays at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.