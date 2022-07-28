See Which Indian Matchmaking Clients Are Returning in the Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Things have never been tougher in the matchmaking business.

Mumbai's premier matchmaker Sima Taparia is back for more in the trailer for season two of Indian Matchmaking, premiering August 10 on Netflix—but she's at her wit's end.

"In the past, matchmaking was easy, but it has become tough for me," Sima says. "For some clients, since years I'm working, and still they are unmarried."

One of those clients is Aparna Shewakramani who, along with season one's Pradhyuman Maloo, have returned with their eyes set on love again.

Sima, however, says that her clients have become very particular about what they're looking for.

"When they come to me, they have a lot of criterias," she explains. "They want everything."

Oh, how bad could it be?

Well, as one client requests, "She would be 5'8", she would be loyal, would have to get along with my dog."

Another client is fixated on follicles, suggesting, "If someone has enough hair to do a man bun, great."

Sima has her work cut out for her.