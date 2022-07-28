Jessie James Decker Joins Family at Brother John James' Wedding to Ali Green

Watch : Jessie James Decker and Her Brother Go Paint Shopping

Jessie James Decker's brother is officially a married man.

John James wed Ali Green at The Court hotel in Seaside, Fla. on July 25. The bride and groom were surrounded by pals and relatives, including Jessie, their sister Sydney Rae Bass, their mom Karen Parker and her husband Steve. And of course, Ali and John's daughters Emmy, 2, and Callie, 13 months, were in attendance, serving as flower girls along with Sydney's children Brooklyn, 4, and Blaire, 21 months.

The ceremony took place in the hotel's garden under a floral archway filled with white and pink blooms. Ali was walked down the aisle by her father and wore a gown with a tulle skirt, lace floral detailing and off-the-shoulder sleeves, finishing her look with a cathedral veil. As for John, he donned a black tuxedo and matching bow tie.

"So incredibly grateful for yesterday," he wrote on Instagram July 26 alongside photos from the big day captured by photographer Jayleigh Flood. "It truly felt like the highlight of my life to share that moment with my friends and family. After 4 years of trying, I finally got to marry my best friend @aligreen13."