The View: All of the Details on Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Return

How's this for a Hot Topic? Elisabeth Hasselbeck is returning to The View.
Hasselbeck, who was a regular panelist on the daytime chat show from 2003 to 2013, will appear as a guest co-host on the August 3 episode, according to People.
In a statement, Hasselbeck said, "it will be an honor to cohost The View," but acknowledged she was preparing to step back into the lion's den, joking, "Pray for me y'all!"
During her decade-long tenure on the show, Hasselbeck often stoked controversy—most notably with fellow View co-host Rosie O'Donnell—with her conservative views.
After being fired from The View in 2013, the Survivor alum transitioned to Fox News, where she served as a co-host on the daily morning show Fox & Friends. When she left the show at the end of 2015, Hasselbeck said she wanted to spend more time with her husband Tim Hasselbeck and their kids Grace, 17, Taylor, 14, and Isaiah, 12.
Since then, the 45-year-old has mostly remained out of the public eye, though she did publish Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom in 2019, which chronicled her time on The View.
In the book, she shared her reaction to being told her contract on the show was not being renewed.
"I could not breathe—literally, could not breathe," she wrote. "I was bent over—shock, asthma and betrayal all stealing my wind."
While Hasselbeck's return in August is a big deal, it's actually not the first time she's guest co-hosted The View.
In March 2020, she appeared on the panel alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain. One person who was not thrilled about seeing Hasselbeck on TV? Her former co-host O'Donnell.
"Oh dear god - not again - enough with her," O'Donnell shared on Twitter after being made aware of Hasselbeck's appearance.
It might be a good idea to monitor O'Donnell's socials when Hasselbeck returns to The View on August 3.
The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.