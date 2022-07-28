Why Neil Patrick Harris' New Show Uncoupled Isn't Your Typical Gay Rom-Com

Watch : Neil Patrick Harris Compares Uncoupled to How I Met Your Mother

Get ready for a new kind of rom-com.

With shows like Love, Victor and Heartstopper bringing LGBTQ+ representation to younger audiences, Netflix's new series Uncoupled is putting middle-aged queer men front and center.

"What's really fun about it is being able to tell these stories as men of our age," actor and host Jai Rodriguez exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the show's July 27 premiere. "But what happens when we date and get married and age out of the key demographic that's often represented, what happens to them? There's a lot of fun we get to have in this, but we touch on some serious issues that are universal."

The show—which premieres July 29—follows Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a newly single man trying to find himself after his longtime boyfriend leaves him. And while the series focuses on queer love stories, star Tisha Campbell said that its themes are universal. She herself was "uncoupled from a 26-year relationship," having filed for divorce from ex-husband Duane Martin in 2018.