Why Sydney Sweeney Doesn't Think She Can Take a 6 Month Break From Acting

Turns out even some of Hollywood's biggest actors are facing financial insecurity in the year 2022.
It sounds fake, but according to Sydney Sweeney, being a star of some of the most popular series doesn't pay as much as one would expect. "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."
The actress, who is nominated for two Emmys for her work in Euphoria and The White Lotus, noted that success comes at a literal cost. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager," she explained. "I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage."
This wasn't the case in the past, but Sydney said, "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals."
More than that, Sydney has to maintain the appearance of a Hollywood starlet if she wants to stay booked and busy, and makeup artists and stylists aren't cheap. It's why she's partnered with brands and agreed to model for ads. "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A.," she said. "I take deals because I have to."
And while critics will be quick to dismiss Sydney's concerns, it's worth considering how her upbringing impacted her views of money. She's spoken repeatedly about the pressure she put on herself to provide for her family, describing how she once lived in a motel with her family. "I thought that if I made enough money, I'd be able to buy my parents' house back and that I'd be able to put my parents back together," Sydney said. "But when I turned 18, I only had $800 to my name. My parents weren't back together and there was nothing I could do to help."
Though she now owns her own home in Los Angeles, Sydney, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, still remembers what it was like to worry about paying bills, and she doesn't want her future children to have the same experience. So she asked Sharp Objects co-star Amy Adams how she's balanced being a mother with a successful career. "I've always wanted to be a young mom, and I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light," she explained. "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."
As Sydney's matured, she's found new ways to confront these obstacles, which aren't necessarily unique to the film industry but seem particularly pervasive. She feels that the industry is "built to try to make you backstab people."
But Sydney has found success, despite it all, and she did it on her own. "I had no idea getting into this industry how many people have connections," she said. "I started from ground zero, and I know how f--king hard it is. Now I see how someone can just walk in a door, and I'm like, ‘I worked my f--king ass off for 10 years for this.'"
