Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Her Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski's social media behavior is raising some eyebrows.

Less than two weeks after news broke of the supermodel and Sebastian Bear-McClard breaking up after four years of marriage, fans are curious to know what went wrong in the relationship.

While the pair hasn't publicly spoken out about their split, Emily has been "liking" several tweets that could shed some insight into what led to the breakup.

Among the more curious of Emily's "liked" tweets is one message that read, "Can't believe that little bitch cheated on emrata."

Emily also tossed a like to a user who looked forward to welcoming the model into her divorcée era, writing, "Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata's divorce."

E! News has reached out to Emily and Sebastian's team for further comment and hasn't heard back. The author also "liked" posts from Miu Miu where she modeled for the brand. "Power can be found in delicacy," one of the brand's tweets read.