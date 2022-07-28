Locke and Key Trailer Teases Action-Packed Final Season

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Locke & Key's final season is taking viewers on a trip through time.

Netflix released the official trailer for the hit series, revealing that season three will answer questions about the mysterious house at the center of the series. In the preview, Bode Locke (Jackson Robert Scott) finds a key in the grandfather clock, opening a door to a different era. This time portal seemingly takes him back to Massachusetts in the 1700s, when Captain Gideon (Kevin Durand) was a mere human.

"This is insane," Kinsey (Emilia Jones) tells Tyler (Connor Jessup), who replies, "There's a time travel key?"

Indeed, there is.

And it seems that it will be important to learning how to defeat the menacing Captain. The preview shows him touching a glowing blue rock, with Gideon saying, "It was at that place that I merged with something of unspeakable power."

Brief scenes tease someone falling off a cliff, a car chase and a massive portal opening in the middle of the house. Suffice to say, Locke & Key is going out with a bang.