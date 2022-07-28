Shop These 70% Off Activewear Deals from Free People, Beyond Yoga, Nike, Beach Riot, and More Top Brands

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're an avid gym goer, you know that high-quality activewear can get pretty pricey. On the flip side, if working out isn't your favorite activity, shopping for new fitness apparel could be the extra bit of motivation you need to get into a new routine. If you want to revamp your collection of fitness apparel, Carbon38 has a major sale happening
Head over to the Carbon38 sale section, pick out your favorite styles, and use the promo code ENDLESSUMMER when you check out to get an EXTRA 38% discount. This means that you can save 70% on top-selling styles from FP Movement by Free People, Beyond Yoga, Nike, Beach Riot, Spiritual Gangster, Eleven by Venus Williams, Adidas by Stella McCartney, and more of your favorite brands.
Spiritual Gangster Activewear Deals
Spiritual Gangster Serenity Jogger
These joggers are supremely soft and stretchy with a customizable elastic drawstring waist.
Spiritual Gangster SG Intent High Waist Biker Short
These floral biker shorts keep you locked in a sculpted while you move around with fabric that's compressive, but not restrictive.
EleVen by Venus Williams Activewear Deals
EleVen by Venus Williams Champs Halter Sports Bra and Champs Legging
Work up a sweat in this collegiate-esque halter sports bra from EleVen by Venus Williams. This is great for low-impact workouts, it wicks moisture, and it has UPF50+ sun protection. Match this bra with these stretchy flare pants that you'll want to wear outside of the gym too.
EleVen by Venus Williams My Heart In Palms Dress
Even if you never play tennis, you'll want to live in this mini dress during the summer. It's simple, classic, and it manages to be casual and sophisticated at the same time. The fabric is sustainably-made, moisture-wicking, and super stretchy.
Beach Riot Activewear Deals
Beach Riot Eva Top and Melinda Leggings
Wear a sporty color-blocked ensemble with this longline sports bra and high-rise leggings. The Eva Top has adjustable straps and it's easy to pull on and off. The leggings are ultra-soft, full-length, and stretchy.
Nike Activewear Deals
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
If you're been looking for a lightweight running shoe that's durable with great spring, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is a great option. These sneakers are super breathable and they have midfoot webbing that tightens around your foot when you lace it up, which means you can customize your fit.
Nike Dri-FIT UV Ace Regular Golf Skirt
The Nike Dri-FIT UV Ace Skirt is a summertime staple. It has a classic look and an incredibly functional design with multiple pockets to store your small essentials, and Dri-FIT technology fabric that keeps your cool and comfortable.
Year of Ours Activewear Deals
Year of Ours V Waist Biker Short
Year of Ours takes biker shorts to the next level with this V-style, high-rise waist. This a great style for your most intense workouts or when you just want to relax.
WeWoreWhat Activewear Deals
WeWoreWhat Seamless Leggings
Get that second-skin comfort in some smoothing, high-waisted leggings. These are great for fitness or you can dress them up for a chic, monochromatic look.
FP Movement by Free People Activewear Deals
FP Movement by Free People Pleats And Thank You Cami
This is a form-fitting cropped top that is supportive, stretchy, and it delivers full-coverage.
Beyond Yoga Activewear Deals
Spacedye Caught in the Midi High Waisted Legging
Get these Beyond Yoga leggings in every color. This best-selling style has a 7/8 length and it's made from buttery-soft fabric.
A shopper raved, "These are beyond comfortable and you can wear them out or to the gym. I'll definitely be purchasing another pair."
Adidas by Stella McCartney Activewear Deals
Adidas by Stella McCartney Truepurpose Crop Top
This combines everything you love about a crop top and a sports bra into one versatile piece that delivers great support and coverage with breathable fabric.
