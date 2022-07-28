Rapper JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Fatal Shooting

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The hip hop industry is mourning the loss of a rising star.

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was fatally shot on July 27 in his hometown of Bogalusa, according to the Bogalusa Police Department. He was 24 years old.

Officers responded to the reports of a shooting and found two victims. One of the victims was critically injured and still on the scene, while the other had already been transported to a nearby hospital, per a statement from the Bogalusa police, which was shared on Facebook.

The department later confirmed the identity of the shooting victims as JayDaYoungan and his "close family member" Kenyatta Scott Sr. Authorities also said that the rapper had died from his injuries, while his relative was "transported to another facility" and "is in stable condition."

According to police, a separate shooting took place hours after JayDaYoungan was shot, however, no one was injured. Authorities believe both incidents are "possibly related" and said they have "outside agencies assisting" with both crime scenes.