Britney Spears Won’t Be Deposed in Conservatorship Case as Judge Denies Jamie Spears’ Request

Britney Spears has scored another legal victory.

During a Los Angeles court hearing on July 27, where E! News was present, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the pop star will not have to sit for a deposition in her conservatorship case.

Britney's father Jamie Spears originally filed a motion that his daughter be deposed as he gathers evidence in his defense against the surveillance allegations made against him in his former role as conservator of Britney's estate.

During the latest hearing, Jamie's lawyer stood by the fact that he did "nothing wrong" in the conservatorship, which was terminated after nearly 13 years in November 2021, adding that he "will be vindicated" one way or another.

In court, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart issued a "plea for decency" for Jamie to withdraw the request, saying, "Whether he believes it or not, or accepts it or not, his daughter feels traumatized by what she went through for more than a decade at his hands." He argued that a deposition would re-traumatize Britney.

The judge ultimately ruled in favor of Britney, saying Jamie's defense will be limited to other sources. The judge also ruled Britney does not have to provide Jamie with her current address, because it was deemed irrelevant to the case.