This Game-Changing Non-Toxic Bug Spray With 13,800+ 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for $10

Got a major bug problem this summer? There's nothing more annoying than finding a line of ants moving from your door to your kitchen counter, or a bunch of flies circling around while you're trying to enjoy a nice evening on your patio. Don't even get us started on spiders. Fortunately, we came across a product on Amazon that shoppers swear work wonders at keeping those irritating pests away. It has over 13,800 five-star reviews and it's on sale right now for a really good price.

The Mighty Mint Insect and Pest Control is a natural spray made with peppermint oil, which studies have shown is effective at killing and repelling insects, spiders and other pests. It's 100% plant-based and safe to use around your pets and family. According to the brand, you won't have to worry about filling your home with harmful chemicals. Since the spray contains a high amount of peppermint oil, you won't have to deal with the smell of chemicals like typical bug sprays. Instead, you'll fill your home with the smell of peppermint.

This pest control spray comes highly recommended by Amazon reviewers. Numerous reviewers say it's highly effective at getting rid of everything from ants and spiders to gnats and wasps. If you're tired of having to deal with these little annoyances during the warmer days of the year, you'll want to add this spray to your Amazon cart ASAP.

