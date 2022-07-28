This Game-Changing Non-Toxic Bug Spray With 13,800+ 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Got a major bug problem this summer? There's nothing more annoying than finding a line of ants moving from your door to your kitchen counter, or a bunch of flies circling around while you're trying to enjoy a nice evening on your patio. Don't even get us started on spiders. Fortunately, we came across a product on Amazon that shoppers swear work wonders at keeping those irritating pests away. It has over 13,800 five-star reviews and it's on sale right now for a really good price.
The Mighty Mint Insect and Pest Control is a natural spray made with peppermint oil, which studies have shown is effective at killing and repelling insects, spiders and other pests. It's 100% plant-based and safe to use around your pets and family. According to the brand, you won't have to worry about filling your home with harmful chemicals. Since the spray contains a high amount of peppermint oil, you won't have to deal with the smell of chemicals like typical bug sprays. Instead, you'll fill your home with the smell of peppermint.
This pest control spray comes highly recommended by Amazon reviewers. Numerous reviewers say it's highly effective at getting rid of everything from ants and spiders to gnats and wasps. If you're tired of having to deal with these little annoyances during the warmer days of the year, you'll want to add this spray to your Amazon cart ASAP.
Mighty Mint Insect and Pest Control
The Mighty Mint Insect and Pest Control spray is made with peppermint oil, which is known for repelling and killing insects, and other natural bug-fighting ingredients. The brand claims it works on common pests like ants, spiders and flying insects. Plus, Amazon shoppers say the peppermint smells great. It typically costs $19, but you can get it on sale today for $10. If you can't stand bugs in your home, be sure to take advantage of this deal while you still can.
"This product is great. I spray it in my garbage and recycling bins and I have NO flies buzzing around. I spray it around my picnic area and it keeps away flies, bees and other flying pests. You must give it a try."
"It's refreshing and works well...even opened up my sinuses! Had my outdoor sitting area smelling wonderful. It's a must buy. I'll definitely be stocking up for the summer."
"I ordered this product to repel a type of wasp called a yellow jacket. These are very aggressive wasps that can sting and bite, and I've had an influx of them this summer. They're drawn to sugars and protein, so I have found it very frustrating feeding my outdoor animals without them getting stung or bitten. I can't walk outside with a soda or any food because they will be all over it. The only insecticide that works are ones with pyrethrins in them, which I can't use safely around me or my animals. I read that peppermint oil would work and it really does! I can spray it freely and don't have to worry about harming me or my animals. The yellow jackets hate it so mealtime has become a positive experience and not a nightmare."
"Works very well to repel wasps around the house, and I'm happy that I don't have to worry about toxicity with kids and pets."
"I live in Washington State and the spiders during the summer are SUPER annoying, as most of the windows are cracked since A/C is not a common occurrence around these parts. I decided to give an all-natural remedy a try since my chemicals had failed me. I spray every few days and so far, zero spiders have come to roost in my apartment. I love this stuff."
"Mighty Mint is a true game changer! After spraying this simple essential oil spray ONCE around the inside perimeter of our screened in back porch, I noticed an immediate reduction in nasty carpenter ants in my kitchen! After using it every other day since, I think we will have a very pleasant summer! Do yourself a favor. Save time, money, and energy in contacting a reliable exterminator and purchase a few bottles of Mighty Mint to rid yourself of the insects you never thought you'd finally banish from your previous home forever. It really works!!"
