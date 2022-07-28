Gossip Girl Season 2: Get a Peek at Thomas Doherty and Evan Mock on Set

Thomas Doherty and Evan Mock are hanging out on the set of Gossip Girl, which is giving us some ideas about the upcoming second season. Check out the pic here!

Xoxo, we've got a sneak peek at season two of the Gossip Girl reboot.

Thomas Doherty and Evan Mock, who play Max Wolfe and Aki Menzies, respectively, were spotted on the show's New York City set July 26. 

The actors were seen sitting side-by-side, chatting with one another on a stoop. 

Doherty was wearing a purple-and-white robe with shorts underneath and black, white and baby blue Nikes.

Mock, meanwhile, was sporting his signature pink buzzcut while wearing a red A Clockwork Orange sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes. 

At the end of the show's first season in December 2021, Max and Aki entered into a throuple (a.k.a. a three-way relationship) with Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind).

Fans were left wondering if the unconventional relationship had any hope of lasting, but given the fact that Max and Aki are still apparently in touch and hanging out, maybe they've actually found a way to make it work.

What we do know about season two is that a cast member from the original series—which aired on The CW from 2007 to 2012 and starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford—is set to make an appearance. 

On June 22, the show's official Instagram account tweeted out a teaser with that said, "It only takes one spark to start a fire." The camera then zoomed in on a grainy image of an actress who looked an awful lot like Michelle Trachtenberg who, drumroll please, played Georgina Sparks on the original series. 

It makes even more sense given the fact that Georgina's son Milo (Azhy Robertson) already made an appearance in season one

While we await the season two drama, catch up with the first season of the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max.

