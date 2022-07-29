Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Pisces

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Influence: The King of Swords

Music: "Wish You Were Here" by Pink Floyd, "The Night the Carousel Burned Down" by Todd Rundgren

It's OK to not be sure, Pisces, truly. Trust in the uncertainty this month. Instead of being mad you don't know, or feel sad there is a question mark hanging over your life or you just can't make up your mind, let this note be a sign that that is how it is meant to be for now. It will not remain so for long, but you can trust the question will get answered and you don't need to be hard on yourself about it. Maybe you can even find excitement in it—I don't know what, but something is going to happen and it feels GOOD.

Your soul is longing for more love this month, and the best way to navigate this is to spend some time forgiving everyone from your past who has hurt you. Family, friends, lovers—whose name comes up and triggers you? Can you just send them some love (in your mind, at least) for doing the best they can? You may see some of this unfolding in your dreams now, too. If you wake up to anyone appearing seemingly out of nowhere, write them a note of forgiveness. You don't even have to give it to them—you are writing for you now. And sidenote: If you are a healer or have healing capabilities, you may notice your powers increasing this month. Get ready for more magic!

Final Thought: "Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned." —Buddha