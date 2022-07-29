Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Capricorn

Welcome to your August horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Angie's method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. Take notice of what you connect with. Take what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Capricorn (Dec. 20-Jan 19)
Influence: The Five of Pentacles
Music: "California Sunset (Instrumental)" by Poolside, "I Love You" by FOREVER '99, "I'll Take You There" by The Staple Singers
Capricorn, how can you remind yourself to keep choosing strength and courage over self-doubt this month? You're playing a game of War this month—and the numbers are in your favor. What was happening for you in 1999? There is something coming up for you this month to take you back there to reclaim your power. Can you make a big sign that screams "I LOVE YOU" at you every morning when you wake up? Or maybe you need a quotation that reminds you to take a risk or be brave? Find one to keep you on your A game.
Some might say war is scary, but I am referencing the card game War for you here for a reason: Treat this battle more like a game. Play it hard and with courage and maybe you'll even surprise yourself and have fun. You've got this. Finally, if you've been having money fears, this is the month to play the numbers game there, as well. Take a little risk! If you've got the entrepreneurial spirit, this is your month!
Final Thought: "Beginning today, treat everyone you meet as if they were going to be dead by midnight. Extend to them all the care, kindness and understanding you can muster, and do it with no thought of any reward. Your life will never be the same again. —Og Mandino