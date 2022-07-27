Kirsten Dunst and Husband Jesse Plemons Spotted for the First Time Since Announcing Marriage

Watch : Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are showing off the power of love.

An eyewitness told E! News that the longtime couple, who officially tied the knot earlier this month, enjoyed a meal together at the French café Marie et Cie in Los Angeles' Valley Village neighborhood on July 25.

In photos from their outing, the Spider-Man star, 40, can be seen sporting a navy sundress and holding onto a pink Hydro Flask. She completed her outfit with a pair of sunglasses, black sandals and, excitingly, a stunning rock on her left ring finger.

Her Power of the Dog co-star and husband, 34, looked cool and casual as he wore a salmon striped shirt, black jeans and a pair of black Converse.

Their lunch date comes less than three weeks after it was revealed that the pair had gotten married in Jamaica after six years of dating—five of which they were engaged. "I can just confirm they got married," Kirsten's rep told Page Six. "No other details will be given."