Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Virgo

Welcome to your August horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Angie's method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. Take notice of what you connect with. Take what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Influence: The Moon
Music: "Wonderful Life—Edit" by Two Door Cinema Club, "Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen, "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2
I keep seeing an image here, Virgo: It's you pushing the door open with a thrust of will. Your cape waving behind you, you're throwing lightning bolts that charge up people, animals and every room you walk into. But how are you going to lead, because that power is something we could all use.
I have a feeling you are reading this and thinking—typical Virgo—about how you might best wield this magic. But that's the thing, you don't even have to decide. Just harness your energy and it does the navigating. Be the queen. Be the king. Be the you that you know you love. Finally, the full moon this month enhances your super-powers—so mark your calendar and make sure your cape is ready.
Final Thought: "Can you remember who you were, before the world told you who you should be?" —Charles Bukowski