Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio Prove They’re a Mini Kravis With Bathroom PDA

Watch : Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert

PDA is the Barker way.

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker shared some of their affection to the ‘gram on July 27 when Charli posted a snap of her and Landon kissing in a bathroom to her Instagram Stories.

And let us just say, their selfie gives us all the Kravis feels. After all, Landon's dad, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian are basically the unofficial king and queen of PDA. Just days ago, the duo were spotted packing on the affection at the beach in Montecito, Calif.—the same place they got engaged nine months prior.

So maybe a beach and a bathroom are a little different, but it's clear both couples aren't shy to share a smooch.

Back in June, a source confirmed to E! News that Landon and Charli "are in the early stages of dating." And since then, the pair's relationship has appeared to heat up. In early July, Charli and Landon shared some photos from a night out with friends to their Instagram Stories—including a snap of themselves smushing their faces close together.