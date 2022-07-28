RHODubai's Caroline Stanbury Reveals Recent Setback on Pregnancy Journey

Watch : Real Housewives of Dubai Star Caroline Stanbury ROBBED in Greece

Caroline Stanbury has hit a bump in the road to baby.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star is sharing an update on her and husband Sergio Carrallo's pregnancy journey. On the July 27 episode of the Bravo series, Caroline, 46, confirmed she plans to carry her and her 27-year-old husband's first child together following their lavish December 2021 wedding—despite suffering dangerous complications during her previous pregnancies.

But as Caroline exclusively told E! News, the IVF process hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.

"We have one [embryo] on ice—a baby boy," the RHODubai star revealed, adding, "Sadly, I did another round, none of them were viable. [The doctor's] taken me off any alcohol. We're going to try for another round when we leave for the summer to at least get two eggs on ice. When we put them in? I don't know."

Caroline's kids—daughter Yasmine Habib, 16, and twins Aaron Habib and Zac Habib, 12—have been vocal about their hesitation to welcome a newborn step-sibling into the family, especially the eldest.