Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Hilariously Roast Each Other's Parenting

Watch : Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Called Kevin Hart WHAT?!

Dwyane Johnson and Kevin Hart never waste an opportunity to poke fun at each other.

The celeb besties did so while chatting with E! News' Daily Pop on July 27 about their new movie DC League of Super-Pets, this time playfully going after each other's fatherly skills.

When asked if he admires Dwayne's parenting methods, Kevin gave E! News' Francesca Amiker a hilarious response. "I wanna do the opposite," he joked. "I can tell you something, I've been to that house. Those kids do what the f--k they want." Dwayne shares his two youngest daughters—Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4—with his wife Lauren Hashian.

Kevin went on to recount a questionable interaction with one of Dwyane's daughters during a visit to their home, sharing, "I remember his daughter—I was eating, I had a plate. Well, she smacked it out my hand and she was like, 'Not here, bitch.'"

Initially turning the other cheek by stating that his friend has "got his kids on lock" and that they're "very respectful," Dwyane got back at Kevin by sharing his own funny story from a visit to his house.