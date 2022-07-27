Ariana Grande Reveals the Makeup Product She’s Been “Secretly” Using for Hydrated Skin

Watch : Ariana Grande STUNS in Makeup-Free Selfie

Ariana Grande's makeup routine just got an added dose of sweetener.

The "Thank U, Next" singer shared on her beauty company's Instagram account that the brand will be dropping a new addition its makeup line on July 28: sweetener concealer. What's more, Ariana revealed she's secretly been using the new r.e.m. beauty products for the last year.

The social media post, shared to r.e.m. beauty's official Instagram, features a barefaced Ari showing off the concealer's coverage—applying using r.e.m.'s new dreamcloud blender, which will also be included in the upcoming launch—in a step-by-step tutorial.

"We developed 60 shades of the sweetener concealer including two artistry shades in black and white," Ariana says in the July 27 post. "It's also our first product that features r.e.m essence."

In a press release for the new products, r.e.m describes the new pigmented concealers as saturated and ultra-smooth.