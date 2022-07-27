Lamar Odom Speaks Out About Khloe Kardashian Having Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Oh yes he did.
Lamar Odom recently shared his thoughts on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian expecting her second child, via surrogate, with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. Her rep has said that the baby was conceived in November—a month before Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby who was later confirmed to be Tristan's third.
Speaking to a celebrity photographer in Los Angeles on July 26, Lamar questioned if Khloe and Tristan are "going to be together" and asked more questions about Tristan's getting "caught" amid his paternity lawsuit. (The Chicago Bulls player has previously apologized to Khloe for the scandal.)
"They're going to have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that," he said, laughing, as seen in a video posted by Page Six.
Khloe has not responded to the comments made by Lamar, who she divorced in 2016, three years after they split.
On a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American founder said she "fake tried" to get pregnant during her four-year marriage to the retired Los Angeles Lakers star.
"When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar," she said. "I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage."
Lamar, who has said he struggled with drug addiction before and during his marriage to Khloe, has admitted to cheating on his wife and has apologized for his past behavior. "If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women," he told Us Weekly in 2017. "That wasn't the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my dick in my pants."
Earlier this year, while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, Lamar confessed, "I didn't treat that good woman right" and added, "It would be a blessing just to be in her presence...I'd tell her sorry for the fool I was."