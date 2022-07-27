Breaking Down Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings' Jeopardy! Hosting Duties for Season 39

Watch : Fans Love Mayim Bialik's Stint as "Jeopardy!" Host

With the news that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are set to split Jeopardy! hosting duties moving forward, the biggest question on fans' mind became: How is this all going to work?

Well, have no fear quizheads, Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies spelled it all out for us on July 27.

When the show returns for its 39th season in September, Jennings will take up hosting duties first, with his initial run lasting through December. He will also host the inaugural Second Chance competition and the annual Tournament of Champions featuring past winners like Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.

Bialik will take over from Jennings in January, and Davies said, "The current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship and as many weeks as she can manage with her other primetime commitment to Call Me Kat."

Call Me Kat is Bialik's Fox sitcom, which premieres its third season on September 29.

In addition, The Big Bang Theory alum will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC in the fall.