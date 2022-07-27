Breaking Down Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings' Jeopardy! Hosting Duties for Season 39

With the news that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are set to split Jeopardy! hosting duties moving forward, the biggest question on fans' mind became: How is this all going to work?
Well, have no fear quizheads, Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies spelled it all out for us on July 27.
When the show returns for its 39th season in September, Jennings will take up hosting duties first, with his initial run lasting through December. He will also host the inaugural Second Chance competition and the annual Tournament of Champions featuring past winners like Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.
Bialik will take over from Jennings in January, and Davies said, "The current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship and as many weeks as she can manage with her other primetime commitment to Call Me Kat."
Call Me Kat is Bialik's Fox sitcom, which premieres its third season on September 29.
In addition, The Big Bang Theory alum will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC in the fall.
If that seems like a lot of Jeopardy! content on the horizon, you're not wrong.
"The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise," Davies explained, "and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed."
In the wake of beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's death in November 2020, Bialik and Jennings were part of a rotating group of guest hosts.
Bialik took on the permanent gig after the abrupt exit of Mike Richards in August 2021, who had been named the replacement of Trebek. Bialik was previously named the host of Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series, including Jeopardy! National College Championship.
Jennings later joined in November 2021, and he and Bialik have been trading off duties since.
"Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans," Davies gushed. "They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them."
The 39th season of Jeopardy! premieres in September.