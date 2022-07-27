Writer Refuses to Apologize for Message Telling His Fiancée "You're Not the Most Beautiful"

Watch : Celebrity Couples We Hope NEVER Split

A man's virtual letter to his fiancée has left the internet divided.

Solomon Buchi, a writer and podcast host, defended his stance after a tribute post he made in dedication to his fiancée, Adéọlá Àríkẹ́, caused quite the stir amongst readers.

In his July 24 note to her, Solomon wrote that Adéọlá was "not the most beautiful woman; neither are you the most intelligent woman, but I've chosen to never find perfection in anyone else."

Later in his caption, he added, "Stating that you're not the most beautiful/intelligent might sound like it's not a compliment, yeah? But it's a realistic base for real love."

And while the letter was directed at his fiancée, it caught the attention of thousands, garnering over 28,000 likes on Instagram. Many users on Twitter shared their thoughts with one writing, "Was it even necessary." Another user added, "How can you start a paragraph with ‘you're not the most beautiful woman.'"